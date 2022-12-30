RCMP looking for people who saw a stabbing in The Pas, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for people who may have seen a stabbing that occurred in The Pas, Man., on Dec. 22.

At 10:40 p.m., officers went to a local hospital for a report of a man who had been admitted with stab wounds.

Police say a 49-year-old man from Saskatchewan was driving southbound on Highway 10, 50km north of The Pas, when another vehicle came up behind him and hit his vehicle multiple times.

Eventually, the impact of the multiple hits resulted in the man’s vehicle veering off the road into a ditch.

He then attempted to climb out but was confronted by at least two suspects who assaulted and stabbed him multiple times, police say.

The man was then taken to the hospital in serious condition but has since been released

The RCMP does not believe the attack was random and no description of the suspects or their vehicle is available.

RCMP is asking anyone who may have been driving on Highway 10 near Wanless, MB, on the night of Dec. 22, and witnessed the incident or may have information as to what led to this attack, to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online