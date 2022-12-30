Kittens found huddled together in taped-up box at Vancouver construction site

Send this page to someone via email

A box of kittens recently found huddled in a box dumped at a Vancouver construction site will soon be ready for a new home.

“The temperatures were bitterly cold when these kittens were left at a construction site with nothing but a cardboard box for protection,” Jodi Dunlop, manager of the BC SPCA’s Vancouver animal centre, said in a press release.

“When someone working at the construction site opened the boxes, they found the kittens huddled together for warmth and immediately brought them to the BC SPCA.”

Dunlop said the kittens were taken to a veterinarian for examination right away but one had a prior injury that had not been treated and couldn’t be saved.

“One of the other kittens we named Prancer was also suffering from an injury to her right front leg that is weeks old and, unfortunately, the leg will have to be amputated,” she said.

“Three other kittens required medical attention as well.”

Dunlop said that even though Prancer had been suffering for weeks because of her injury, it didn’t affect her disposition.

“She is the sweetest kitten,” Dunlop said. “She kneads biscuits with her front left paw and is always so happy to have visitors.”

The kittens will remain at the BC SPCA’s Vancouver animal centre until they are fully recovered and then they will be available for adoption within the next two weeks.

The BC SPCA’s Eileen Drever said that it’s illegal to dump abandoned animals and in this case, it’s lucky somewhere was there to bring them in.

