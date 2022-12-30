Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets agree to terms with forward Zhilkin on 3-year, entry level contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2022 3:19 pm

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Danny Zhilkin on a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal has an average annual value of US$913,333, the NHL team said Friday in a release.

The 19-year-old Moscow native was selected in the third round (No. 77 overall) of the 2022 draft.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets suffer 3rd straight loss, lose 4-1 to Minnesota Wild

Entering play Friday, Zhilkin has 25 points (11-14) in 23 games for the OHL‘s Guelph Storm this season.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Zhilkin, who represents Canada internationally, won a gold medal at the 2021 world U18 championship. He had two assists in seven games at the tournament.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets make wishes come true for young patients'
Winnipeg Jets make wishes come true for young patients
NHLHockeyWinnipeg SportsManitobaWinnipeg JetsGuelph Storm2022 NHL draftdanny zhilkin2022 draft
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers