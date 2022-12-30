Menu

Education

Vancouver elementary school to reopen in a few days instead of months

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 2:49 pm
Sir James Douglas Elementary School will reopen on Jan. 5. View image in full screen
Sir James Douglas Elementary School will reopen on Jan. 5. Global News

Parents of students who attend Sir James Douglas Elementary School were initially told the school would have to be closed for months due to flooding damages, but now school officials say it will only be a few days until classes resume.

Read more: Vancouver elementary school forced to close for months due to flooding

In a letter to parents obtained by Global News, parents are being told the 527 students will be able to return to the school on Jan. 5, 2023.

“What I can let you know today is that we can commit to having classes back in session for Thursday, January 5, 2023,” wrote Kevin Land and Meghan Gomes, principal and vice-principal of the school.

“We understand this extends the winter break by a couple of days and presents challenges for families in arranging childcare.”

For families that are struggling with arranging child care for the days the school remains closed, the school has created an online portal to “be in touch with options for care on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the letter said.

Read more: King tide passes, flood risk remains as heavy rains blanket B.C.’s South Coast

Parents can find the online portal on the Vancouver School Board’s website.

According to officials, the flooding occurred over the winter break when frozen pipes burst inside the school.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

