Vancouver elementary school forced to close for months due to flooding

Faculty staff at Vancouver’s Sir James Douglas Elementary School have informed parents and students that the school will be closed for the foreseeable future due to flooding damage.

In a letter obtained by Global News, interim principal Kevin Land said the school will be closed for “at least a couple months” as there is significant damage from frozen and burst water pipes.

“The admin team and district staff are working over the winter break to determine an alternate location for the Douglas school community,” Land said in an email.

“We are working as fast as possible, however, there are many complexities to consider. We do anticipate a delayed school start because of this.”

Land said the recent cold weather led to the flooding damage, and a restoration company is already hard at work at the school.

Environment Canada officials said 60 to 120 millimetres of rain had fallen across Metro Vancouver by early Wednesday.

“I recognize this extenuating circumstance is unfortunate and challenging for staff, students and families,” Land said.

“It is our top priority to get the Douglas school community settled into a temporary school location as quickly as possible.”

The interim principal said more information will be shared with parents as it becomes available.

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver School Board for more information.