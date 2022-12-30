Police seek suspect wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Dec. 30, a man went to a park in the Bloor Street East and Parliament Street area and assaulted another man.
Police are searching for 42-year-old Dwight Dequilla from Toronto.
According to police, a warrant has been issued for Dequilla. He is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, having a face mask or disguise, harassment by repeated following and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Police said Dequilla is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has short, black hair and possibly has a black beard or goatee. Officers said he has tattoos on his upper right and left arms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
