Police seek suspect wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 30, a man went to a park in the Bloor Street East and Parliament Street area and assaulted another man.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Dwight Dequilla from Toronto.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for Dequilla. He is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, having a face mask or disguise, harassment by repeated following and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police said Dequilla is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has short, black hair and possibly has a black beard or goatee. Officers said he has tattoos on his upper right and left arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.