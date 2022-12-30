Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 2:01 pm
Police are searching for 42-year-old Dwight Dequilla, who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.
Police are searching for 42-year-old Dwight Dequilla, who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 30, a man went to a park in the Bloor Street East and Parliament Street area and assaulted another man.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Dwight Dequilla from Toronto.

Read more: 2 teens charged in connection with carjacking in Toronto, police say

According to police, a warrant has been issued for Dequilla. He is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, having a face mask or disguise, harassment by repeated following and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police said Dequilla is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has short, black hair and possibly has a black beard or goatee. Officers said he has tattoos on his upper right and left arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSAttempted MurderBloor StreetCrime TorontoParliament Street
