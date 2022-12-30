Shots fired into Surrey home Thursday night, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a shooting that left bullet-holes in the front window of a home.

Police said officers responded to a report of numerous gunshots on 79 A Avenue near 124 Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

View image in full screen Apparent bullet holes were seen in the window of the home. Global News

Investigators planted a number of evidence cones at the front of the property and the home was surrounded by police tape.

The home’s occupants were at the residence at the time of the shooting but police said no one was injured.

A canvass of the neighbourhood is being conducted and police are looking to speak with any potential witnesses.

There is no word from police on suspects or motives so far and they say the home is “not familiar with police.”

Anyone with potential information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-7776.