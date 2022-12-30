Menu

Crime

Shots fired into Surrey home Thursday night, RCMP say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 1:19 pm
Surrey shooting View image in full screen
A home in Surrey was the centre of a shooting incident Thursday night. Global News

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a shooting that left bullet-holes in the front window of a home.

Police said officers responded to a report of numerous gunshots on 79 A Avenue near 124 Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Apparent bullet holes were seen in the window of the home. View image in full screen
Apparent bullet holes were seen in the window of the home. Global News

Read more: Shots fired at Delta, B.C. home, youth arrested

Investigators planted a number of evidence cones at the front of the property and the home was surrounded by police tape.

The home’s occupants were at the residence at the time of the shooting but police said no one was injured.

A canvass of the neighbourhood is being conducted and police are looking to speak with any potential witnesses.

Read more: Delta police expanding body-worn pilot program to patrol officers early next year

There is no word from police on suspects or motives so far and they say the home is “not familiar with police.”

Anyone with potential information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-7776.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

