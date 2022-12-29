Shots fired at Delta, B.C. home, youth arrested

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey, B.C., youth has been arrested after shots were fired at a home in Tsawwassen early Thursday morning in what police believe is a case of a mistaken, targeted shooting involving innocent victims.

Delta police say they responded to reports of gunfire at a home on the short, residential street of 4A Avenue, around 3:25 a.m. While people were inside the home at the time, none of them were harmed.

A youth from Surrey, who is known to police, was arrested and police say they will face several firearms-related charges. The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the release of information that can lead to the identity of the youth.

“Although a house appears to be specifically targeted, the investigators currently believe that this residence and its occupants are mistaken targets,” acting Insp. James Sandberg said, adding the people living in the home have no apparent connection to organized crime or the youth.

“There are indications that the previous resident of this house is the intended target of this morning’s shooting.”

Police were at the home through Thursday morning, collecting evidence and conducting a door-to-door canvass for video collection and witnesses.