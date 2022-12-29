Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired at Delta, B.C. home, youth arrested

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 4:02 pm
A youth from Surrey, who is known to police, was arrested in the overnight shooting that police believe involved mistaken targets. View image in full screen
A youth from Surrey, who is known to police, was arrested in the overnight shooting that police believe involved mistaken targets. Twitter/Delta Police Department

A Surrey, B.C., youth has been arrested after shots were fired at a home in Tsawwassen early Thursday morning in what police believe is a case of a mistaken, targeted shooting involving innocent victims.

Delta police say they responded to reports of gunfire at a home on the short, residential street of 4A Avenue, around 3:25 a.m. While people were inside the home at the time, none of them were harmed.

Read more: Delta police expanding body-worn pilot program to patrol officers early next year

A youth from Surrey, who is known to police, was arrested and police say they will face several firearms-related charges. The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the release of information that can lead to the identity of the youth.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Although a house appears to be specifically targeted, the investigators currently believe that this residence and its occupants are mistaken targets,” acting Insp. James Sandberg said, adding the people living in the home have no apparent connection to organized crime or the youth.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are indications that the previous resident of this house is the intended target of this morning’s shooting.”

Police were at the home through Thursday morning, collecting evidence and conducting a door-to-door canvass for video collection and witnesses.

Click to play video: '2 people arrested after pair of B.C. women found forcibly confined in U-Haul'
2 people arrested after pair of B.C. women found forcibly confined in U-Haul
CrimeShootingSurreyYouthDeltaShots firedYouth Criminal Justice ActDelta policetargeted shootingBC crimeTsawwassenMistaken Identitydelta police department
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers