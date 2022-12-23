Menu

Crime

Residential Surrey, B.C. shooting sends man to hospital Thursday evening

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 12:01 pm
Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting in Whalley Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting in Whalley Thursday evening. Global News

A man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., police say.

Officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Man pleads guilty in youth ‘swarming’ of RCMP vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

When Surrey RCMP officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Health Services crews then took the man to Royal Columbian Hospital.

A home where the incident occurred was seen blocked off by police tape as the investigation is ongoing.

A home in Whalley was surrounded with police tape following a shooting Thursday. View image in full screen
A home in Whalley was surrounded with police tape following a shooting Thursday. Global News

Read more: B.C. RCMP seize huge cache of guns, parts, ammunition from alleged firearm trafficker

There is no word yet from police on motives or suspects but police are asking for potential witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with possible information, including CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'IIO releases Saanich bank shootout report'
IIO releases Saanich bank shootout report
