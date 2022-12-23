Residential Surrey, B.C. shooting sends man to hospital Thursday evening

See more sharing options

A man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., police say.

Officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

When Surrey RCMP officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Health Services crews then took the man to Royal Columbian Hospital.

A home where the incident occurred was seen blocked off by police tape as the investigation is ongoing.

View image in full screen A home in Whalley was surrounded with police tape following a shooting Thursday. Global News

There is no word yet from police on motives or suspects but police are asking for potential witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with possible information, including CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.