B.C. psychological experts pushing for public mental health system

B.C. psychologists are ringing the alarm that better access to mental health plans is needed within the province.

“We often talk about a mental health system and the reality is we just don’t have a system here,” said Dr. Erika Penner, a Vancouver-based psychologist.

The B.C. Psychological Association is pleading with the province to include psychologist treatment in the public health system like in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom through primary care.

“We feel that creating mental health services within primary care will at least create a starting point. We will catch people where they go,” Penner told Global News.

Currently, mental health support is only available privately or through work plans.

And many psychologists, like Penner, are full and aren’t even adding patients to waitlists because the demand is so great.

But, she says, integration into the public system would change the model to maximize limited trained professionals.

“We know people see their primary care psychologist two to three times a year,” Penner said.

“We see big changes in mental health in terms of the brief targeted intervention.”

A Nanos poll done in 2020 found 86 per cent of British Columbians either fully or somewhat support rolling funding into the health-care system.

In the poll, 77 per cent of people said they don’t access the care they need due to costs, and 75 per cent said they don’t seek support because it’s not covered in a health plan.

Around 66 per cent are worried about wait times and 64 per cent said they don’t have enough costs covered by their work plans.

The province said it’s open to considering better integration, which is something the BC Greens have long been calling for.

“We need to acknowledge the impact on mental health and it is indistinguishable from a physical injury,” B.C. Premier David Eby said.

Adam Olsen, the former interim leader of the BC Green Party, said “we need to recognize the mind is part of the body and we need a holistic approach and when people need to reach psychologists they are able to do so.”

The Mental Health Commission of Canada said every dollar invested into mental health care saves two dollars elsewhere in a system.