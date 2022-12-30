Menu

Toronto hosts Phoenix on home losing streak

Fire

4 dead, including 2 children, after townhome fire in Hamilton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 6:48 am
File photo of a Hamilton fire truck. View image in full screen
File photo of a Hamilton fire truck. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton Police say four people are dead, including two children, after a fire broke out at a townhome on Thursday night.

Police said crews responded to reports of a residential fire on Derby Street, near Upper Gage Avenue and Rymal Road East, shortly after 11 p.m.

“The first arriving crew reported a center unit in a row of town houses fully involved with heavy smoke and fire visible from both the front and rear of the unit,” Hamilton Fire said.

Hamilton Fire also said they were told there were people trapped on the second floor of the home.

“Crews advancing to the second floor encountered heavy smoke and high heat,” fire officials said, adding the fire reached a third-alarm response.

Six people were found within the home and taken to hospital, police said.

They said four were pronounced dead — two adults and two children.

Two other adults remain in stable condition, police said.

Residents from neighbouring units were also evacuated but have since been allowed back into their units, fire officials said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate origin, circumstances and cause of the fire.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

