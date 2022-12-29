Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lottery tickets worth $5-million-plus drawn for Toronto, Mississauga players

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 7:38 pm
Click to play video: '83-year-old great-grandmother from Ontario wins $60M Lotto Max draw'
83-year-old great-grandmother from Ontario wins $60M Lotto Max draw
RELATED: An 83-year-old great-grandmother from Vankleek Hill, Ont. was the lucky winner of the Nov. 1 $60 million Lotto Max jackpot. She said she plans to spend some of the winnings on an Alaskan cruise, a trip to a warmer climate, and a "big boat that many people can sleep on and tour the Ottawa River." – Nov 24, 2022

Two winning lottery tickets worth a total of $5 million from Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw were sold in Toronto and Mississauga.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said winning tickets sold in Mississauga and Toronto in Wednesday’s draw were worth $2.5 million each.

Another ticket — an Encore prize — sold in Toronto was worth $100,000, according to OLG.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: ‘New, bigger’ Lotto 6/49 launching next week will have 2 multi-million-dollar jackpots each draw

OLG revamped Lotto 6/49 in September, launching two multi-million-dollar jackpots for each draw. Tickets cost $3 to play.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Dec. 31.

MississaugaOlgLotto 649Lotto 6-49Ontario Lottery and Gaming CorporationOntario LotteryOntario lottery winners
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers