Lottery tickets worth $5-million-plus drawn for Toronto, Mississauga players

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two winning lottery tickets worth a total of $5 million from Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw were sold in Toronto and Mississauga.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said winning tickets sold in Mississauga and Toronto in Wednesday’s draw were worth $2.5 million each.

Another ticket — an Encore prize — sold in Toronto was worth $100,000, according to OLG.

OLG revamped Lotto 6/49 in September, launching two multi-million-dollar jackpots for each draw. Tickets cost $3 to play.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Dec. 31.