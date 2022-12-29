Lottery tickets worth $5-million-plus drawn for Toronto, Mississauga players

Two winning lottery tickets worth a total of $5 million from Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw were sold in Toronto and Mississauga.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said winning tickets sold in Mississauga and Toronto in Wednesday’s draw were worth $2.5 million each.
Another ticket — an Encore prize — sold in Toronto was worth $100,000, according to OLG.
OLG revamped Lotto 6/49 in September, launching two multi-million-dollar jackpots for each draw. Tickets cost $3 to play.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Dec. 31.
