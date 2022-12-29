‘It’s given me a sense of peace’: Beacon House sets up micro shelters for temporary housing

Send this page to someone via email

A community-run organization in Lower Sackville is stepping up amid a growing homeless population in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Beacon House has installed four micro shelters, in addition to offering a warming centre and an overnight shelter.

For client, Melanie Jacquard, the help has been lifechanging.

“It was a nightmare. Many cold nights and wondering if you’re going to make it through to the next day,” she said, reflecting on the past six years spent living out of her car.

Thanks to Beacon House, Jacquard now has a warm place to call her own.

“It was the best Christmas I could have ever asked for. It’s going to give me a chance to get myself together and back on my feet again,” she told Global News.

Beacon House and the United Way built the temporary housing on donated church property. Each unit includes a bed, blankets, heat and power.

The project was in response to people living in tents in Lower Sackville, much like in other places in the region.

“It’s a lack of supply. It’s a tight rental market. All of those things impact people’s ability to find something they can afford and there are people living in cars because they can’t afford rent,” said Jim Graham, the executive director of the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia.

The association has found that homelessness has more than doubled in HRM over the past two years.

That’s why Beacon House has tried to help by operating the warming centre and shelter. While board member Jim Gunn says community support has been unwavering, demand has increased.

“Try to be aware of what we’re doing and try to learn about this service. The more we can share information about it, the more it’s appreciated and the more it’s understood,” he said.

He adds that the plan is to build more micro shelters to keep up with the demand.

As for Jacquard, she says the temporary living situation will allow her to look for a job in the coming weeks and has restored her feeling of self worth.

“All of the good stuff that you lose and people take for granted like washroom facilities, even a hot coffee or a hot meal. It’s given me a sense of peace and feeling whole again,” she said.