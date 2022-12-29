Southeast Calgary 7-Eleven becomes licensed restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

A southeast Calgary 7-Eleven is now a sit-down restaurant, offering dine-in and take-out options to customers starting Thursday.

The 7-Eleven at 3455 Douglasdale Blvd. S.E. recently expanded its store to include a remodelled dining area. Patrons can have their meals in the store or to go, and those of age can even pair their meals with beer and wine.

This is one of nine 7-Eleven locations across Alberta that has a licensed restaurant inside the store. The southeast Calgary location will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for dine-in and take-out.

“We’re thrilled to bring our licensed restaurant format to Calgary to help our patrons in their busy lives,” said 7-Eleven Canada vice-president Marc Goodman in a Thursday morning news release.

“Fresh and prepared foods and beverages are an important part of our business strategy and we’re proud to make investments that create new jobs and contribute to the economy.”

But some patrons are not sure about the change.

“We’re going to see a lot of late-night activity… I walked in the other night and there was a lady sitting down. It’s something new,” Lee Machon told Global News.

“I don’t think I will sit down here (for a meal). I’ll probably stop in on the way home since it’s on the way. It’s more of a convenience thing.”

Others don’t mind it. Tom Harper said the convenience is good for residents in the area but more so for the “younger crowd.”

“It’s easy to access to get a quick snack and hang out… If you don’t have WiFi or if you have a computer, you can hang out here and use it,” he said.

“You kind of need to be cognizant that people are driving and getting gas and you don’t want them hanging out here for a long period of time, but it’s very convenient to purchase it.

“It’s like how it is in the (United) States, so as long as people are responsible, it’s not a bad idea at all.”