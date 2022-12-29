Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Southeast Calgary 7-Eleven becomes licensed restaurant

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted December 29, 2022 5:28 pm
The 7-Eleven at 3455 Douglasdale Blvd. S.E. recently expanded its store to include a remodelled dining area. View image in full screen
The 7-Eleven at 3455 Douglasdale Blvd. S.E. recently expanded its store to include a remodelled dining area. Global News

A southeast Calgary 7-Eleven is now a sit-down restaurant, offering dine-in and take-out options to customers starting Thursday.

The 7-Eleven at 3455 Douglasdale Blvd. S.E. recently expanded its store to include a remodelled dining area. Patrons can have their meals in the store or to go, and those of age can even pair their meals with beer and wine.

This is one of nine 7-Eleven locations across Alberta that has a licensed restaurant inside the store. The southeast Calgary location will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for dine-in and take-out.

Read more: From free burgers to free produce, Calgarians show their holiday spirit

“We’re thrilled to bring our licensed restaurant format to Calgary to help our patrons in their busy lives,” said 7-Eleven Canada vice-president Marc Goodman in a Thursday morning news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fresh and prepared foods and beverages are an important part of our business strategy and we’re proud to make investments that create new jobs and contribute to the economy.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

But some patrons are not sure about the change.

Read more: Culinaire Magazine: Must try Calgary restaurants

“We’re going to see a lot of late-night activity… I walked in the other night and there was a lady sitting down. It’s something new,” Lee Machon told Global News.

“I don’t think I will sit down here (for a meal). I’ll probably stop in on the way home since it’s on the way. It’s more of a convenience thing.”

Others don’t mind it. Tom Harper said the convenience is good for residents in the area but more so for the “younger crowd.”

Read more: Calgary restaurant puts ‘really cool’ robot to work serving meals

“It’s easy to access to get a quick snack and hang out… If you don’t have WiFi or if you have a computer, you can hang out here and use it,” he said.

“You kind of need to be cognizant that people are driving and getting gas and you don’t want them hanging out here for a long period of time, but it’s very convenient to purchase it.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s like how it is in the (United) States, so as long as people are responsible, it’s not a bad idea at all.”

BusinessCalgaryConsumer7-ElevenCalgary FoodCalgary Restaurant7-Eleven alcohol7-eleven restaurantcalgary 7-elevencalgary 7-eleven licensed restaurantcalgary 7-eleven restaurant
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers