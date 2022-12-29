Police procession to be held for OPP officer killed in Hagersville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A police procession is scheduled to take place on Friday to escort the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who was killed in a shooting in Hagersville, Ont., earlier this week, to Barrie for a funeral.

The force said Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala will be escorted from the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto at 9 a.m. on Friday, and will travel northbound on Highway 400 to Barrie.

“Members of the public are invited join First Responders in showing their respects from one of the many overpasses along the highway,” OPP said in a news release.

“Please do not stop on the highway to exit your vehicle as this poses a serious safety concern.”

The force said a police funeral will be held in Barrie on Jan. 4.

Further details will be announced as they are finalized, police said.

Pierzchala, 28, was shot while on duty on Tuesday, after stopping by a vehicle in a ditch near Hagersville.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said Pierzchala was at the scene for a very short period of time and did not discharge his firearm.

“The officer was essentially ambushed and stood absolutely no chance of being able to defend himself,” Carrique said.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Two people — 25-year-old Randall McKenzie and 30-year-old Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry — have each been charged with first degree murder in Pierzchala’s death.

The OPP has said Pierzchala had been with force for just over a year and he had been notified that he had passed his 10-month probation period hours before his death.

They added he was previously a special constable at Queen’s Park who, as a boy, dreamt of joining the police ranks.

— with files from The Canadian Press