Canada

Quebec man arrested after crashing into car while driving in wrong direction, fleeing on river ice

Provincial police say the driver, from Laval, Que., was intoxicated and is facing impaired driving and hit-and-run charges.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 8:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Why are Quebec’s top two police forces still not equipped with body cameras?'
Why are Quebec’s top two police forces still not equipped with body cameras?

A 22-year-old man is facing impaired driving and hit-and-run charges after being captured by authorities while trying to flee on an ice floe in the St. Lawrence River on Wednesday.

Provincial police say the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. in the Côte-de-Beaupré Regional County Municipality north of Quebec City.

The 22-year-old was driving in the wrong direction on route 138 and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Read more: Quebec to expand tracking bracelet program for domestic violence suspects in 2023

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the man from Laval, Que., then fled the scene and climbed onto a large piece of ice that was floating near the shore. He was eventually rescued by firefighters who had to get to him by boat, and arrested once on the shore. He was then brought to hospital.

Neither the man nor the driver of the other vehicle suffered any life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities he was highly intoxicated during the incident.

