Kelowna, B.C. neighbouhood locked down as Mounties clear home

A Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood was on lockdown Thursday as RCMP attempted to extricate suspects from a house.

Multiple police vehicles and an Emergency Response Team converged outside a home at 1075 Cactus Road in the morning and remained there throughout the afternoon.

At one point a person was taken away in handcuffs, a Global reporter on scene said.

Within hours, Global witnessed RCMP officers calling on more people to leave the building with their hands up and what appeared to be a flashbang used.

A drone and police dog were also on scene.

RCMP have said they have reason to believe the suspect or suspects within the house have firearms. They have offered no other reasons for the police activity.

The activity has come as a shock to area residents who were told by police, via loudspeaker, to shelter in place. Most declined to offer their names but said it’s a usually quiet neighbourhood.

Officers blocked traffic on Cactus Road between Jasmine and Monterey roads. Police are asking people to stay out of the area.