Canada

Some Hydro One customers could be without power for weeks after snowstorm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2022 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands in Ontario go another day without electricity'
Thousands in Ontario go another day without electricity
WATCH: Thousands in Ontario go another day without electricity

Ontario’s largest electricity supplier says it may take weeks to fully restore power in some areas after a massive snowstorm hit the province.

Thousands of customers were without power as of Thursday afternoon, according to Hydro One‘s outage map, with some expected to be up and running by Friday.

But the utility says outages in Huntsville, Ont., where over 2,000 residents were still in the dark Thursday, aren’t expected to be fully resolved until Jan. 15.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm

Tiziana Baccega-Rosa, a spokesperson for Hydro One, says the restoration work in that area has been slowed down by another wave of snow, which increased the number of outages.

She says technicians may be able to fully restore power in some parts of the province sooner than expected if weather conditions allow.

Story continues below advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in parts of Ontario and Quebec when the storm hit the region last week.

OntarioHydro OneOntario stormOntario winter stormStorm Ontariowinter storm Ontariohydro one ontarioontario power winter storm
© 2022 The Canadian Press

