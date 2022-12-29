Man assaulted at Campbellton, N.B. medical facility dies, RCMP investigating case as homicide

RCMP in New Brunswick say an assault at a Campbellton medical facility is now being investigated as a homicide after the victim died more than a month later.
Police responded on Nov. 16 and began an aggravated assault investigation.
“The victim, a 49-year-old man from Eel River Crossing, N.B., suffered what were believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries,” RCMP said in a release.
The victim, later identified as Ronald (Roy) Savoy, died on Dec. 23 in hospital from his injuries.
Police are now investigating his death as a homicide.
“A 25-year-old man was arrested on November 29 in connection with the aggravated assault. He will be appearing in Campbellton Provincial Court at a later date,” police said.
