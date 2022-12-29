Menu

Canada

Wave of influenza cases in Quebec on the decline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2022 2:20 pm
Transmission of the influenza virus in Quebec has declined for three consecutive weeks, but health experts are warning that it’s unclear whether holiday gatherings will lead to a resurgence of the respiratory illness in the province.

The downward trend, however, was well underway before Christmas Eve.

Quebec’s public research institute is reporting 1,952 new cases of influenza for the seven days ending Dec. 24.

The Institut national de santé publique du Québec says that number includes 1,943 cases of influenza A and nine cases of influenza B.

The data represents a 31 per cent drop compared with the 2,837 cases of influenza reported in the seven days ending Dec. 17.

China’s hospitals, funeral homes slammed as COVID-19 spreads unchecked
COVID-19COVIDQuebecChristmasHolidaysFluInfluenzaColdHospitalsSick.ERGatheringsWAVEQuebec fluQuebec influenzadownward trend
© 2022 The Canadian Press

