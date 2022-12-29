Wave of influenza cases in Quebec on the decline

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Transmission of the influenza virus in Quebec has declined for three consecutive weeks, but health experts are warning that it’s unclear whether holiday gatherings will lead to a resurgence of the respiratory illness in the province.

The downward trend, however, was well underway before Christmas Eve.

Quebec’s public research institute is reporting 1,952 new cases of influenza for the seven days ending Dec. 24.

READ MORE: Doctors share their 2023 wishlist after a year of ‘crisis’ in Canada’s ERs

The Institut national de santé publique du Québec says that number includes 1,943 cases of influenza A and nine cases of influenza B.

The data represents a 31 per cent drop compared with the 2,837 cases of influenza reported in the seven days ending Dec. 17.