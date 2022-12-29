2 people arrested in connection with drug investigation in Oshawa: police

See more sharing options

Two people have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Dec. 28, officers concluded a drug investigation in the city.

“As a result of that investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Simcoe Street South,” police said in a news release.

According to police, cocaine and Canadian cash were allegedly seized.

Officers said 27-year-old Riley Mulligan from Oshawa was arrested and has been charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said 40-year-old Michael Meers from Oshawa was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

Police said Mulligan was held for a bail hearing and Meers was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.