2 people arrested in connection with drug investigation in Oshawa: police

Two people have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in Oshawa, police say.
Durham Regional Police said on Dec. 28, officers concluded a drug investigation in the city.
“As a result of that investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Simcoe Street South,” police said in a news release.
Read more: Man charged in 2 Whitby stabbings, including 1 on Christmas Day: police
According to police, cocaine and Canadian cash were allegedly seized.
-
IN PHOTOS: Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm
-
Canadian Sunwing passengers stranded in Mexico for 5 days with ‘no communication’
Officers said 27-year-old Riley Mulligan from Oshawa was arrested and has been charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Police said 40-year-old Michael Meers from Oshawa was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.
Police said Mulligan was held for a bail hearing and Meers was released on an undertaking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments