Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Sailor and his 2 dogs rescued off B.C. coast by United States Coast Guard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2022 4:10 pm
An unidentified member of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrew pets a dog on board his helicopter after the dog was airlifted from a sailboat that had washed onto rocks off Vancouver Island in a Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, handout photo. A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the USCG. View image in full screen
An unidentified member of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrew pets a dog on board his helicopter after the dog was airlifted from a sailboat that had washed onto rocks off Vancouver Island in a Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, handout photo. A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the USCG. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United States Coast Guard

A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the United States Coast Guard.

The man and his canine companions were aboard a small sailboat off the southwest tip of Vancouver Island early Wednesday when it lost power and was swept onto rocks.

Read more: ‘Christmas miracle’: Penticton, B.C. dog rescued after being trapped under boulder

A social media post from the coast guard’s Pacific Northwest sector says a helicopter crew from Port Angeles in Washington state responded to the emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

They winched the man and one dog from the sailboat and delivered them to Victoria for treatment.

It wasn’t until the crew returned to the wreck to assess possible environmental damage that the second dog was spotted.

The coast guard says the pet was safely lifted off the sailboat and reunited with its owner.

Click to play video: 'Cat, 10 kittens rescued from taped-up box thrown in B.C. dumpster'
Cat, 10 kittens rescued from taped-up box thrown in B.C. dumpster

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.

Related News
BCVancouver IslandUS Coast Guarddogs rescuedBc Rescuevancouver island rescueMan and dogs rescued Vancouver Islandsailor and dogs rescued
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers