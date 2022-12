Sailor and his 2 dogs rescued off B.C. coast by United States Coast Guard

Send this page to someone via email

A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the United States Coast Guard.

The man and his canine companions were aboard a small sailboat off the southwest tip of Vancouver Island early Wednesday when it lost power and was swept onto rocks.

A social media post from the coast guard’s Pacific Northwest sector says a helicopter crew from Port Angeles in Washington state responded to the emergency.

#BREAKING An Air Station Port Angeles aircrew rescued 1 person and 1 dog from a sailboat that grounded near Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The aircrew returned later that morning and located and rescued another dog! Awesome work to everyone involved including @VicJRCC_CCCOS pic.twitter.com/k7m0uQthHg — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) December 29, 2022

They winched the man and one dog from the sailboat and delivered them to Victoria for treatment.

It wasn’t until the crew returned to the wreck to assess possible environmental damage that the second dog was spotted.

The coast guard says the pet was safely lifted off the sailboat and reunited with its owner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.