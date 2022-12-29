Menu

Canada

More than 10,000 Hydro-Québec customers still without power one week after winter storm

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 11:25 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 530'
Global News at 530
Global News at 530 edition on Global Montreal. Hosted by Miranda Anthistle

Thousands of Quebec households remained without electricity Thursday morning a week after a winter storm descended on the province.

As of 10:30 a.m., Hydro-Québec reported that more than 10,000 clients are in the dark, including more than 3,000 in the Quebec City area.

Other affected areas include the Laurentians, where 2,800 were still without power, and roughly 1,200 customers in the Outaouais region.

Read more: Long power outages expose Quebec’s lack of readiness for energy transition, expert says

The utility has restored service to about 90 per cent of affected homes. The messy mix of heavy snow, high winds and rain knocked out power for more than 350,000 at the height of the storm last Friday.

Sophie Brochu, Hydro-Québec’s CEO, said earlier this week that many of the remaining outages are complex to fix, affect few customers, and may require crews to use snowshoes or snowmobiles to reach the lines.

Story continues below advertisement

While she said power would be restored for the majority of Quebecers by Wednesday, she could not promise all outages would be resolved by New Year’s Eve.

with files from The Canadian Press

Winter StormHydro-Quebecpower outagesQuebec WeatherQuebec Power OutagesMontreal Winter StormQuebec winter stormHydro-Quebec outagesQuebec power outages storm
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

