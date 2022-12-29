More than 10,000 Hydro-Québec customers still without power one week after winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Quebec households remained without electricity Thursday morning a week after a winter storm descended on the province.

As of 10:30 a.m., Hydro-Québec reported that more than 10,000 clients are in the dark, including more than 3,000 in the Quebec City area.

Other affected areas include the Laurentians, where 2,800 were still without power, and roughly 1,200 customers in the Outaouais region.

The utility has restored service to about 90 per cent of affected homes. The messy mix of heavy snow, high winds and rain knocked out power for more than 350,000 at the height of the storm last Friday.

Sophie Brochu, Hydro-Québec’s CEO, said earlier this week that many of the remaining outages are complex to fix, affect few customers, and may require crews to use snowshoes or snowmobiles to reach the lines.

While she said power would be restored for the majority of Quebecers by Wednesday, she could not promise all outages would be resolved by New Year’s Eve.

— with files from The Canadian Press