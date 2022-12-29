Menu

Crime

Stolen trailer recovered on Highway 401 in London, Ont.: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 9:02 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Middlesex County OPP have laid charges after recovering a stolen trailer travelling through London, Ont., earlier this week.

On Wednesday at 6:28 p.m., police say an OPP officer was on general patrol in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in London when they noticed a suspicious vehicle towing a utility trailer.

According to police, a traffic stop was initiated, at which time police determined that the trailer had been reported stolen.

A 46-year-old man of Southwold has been charged with five offences, including possession of property obtained by crime and driving a motor vehicle with no plates.

He’s since been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date that has not been specified.

