Stolen trailer recovered on Highway 401 in London, Ont.: OPP

Middlesex County OPP have laid charges after recovering a stolen trailer travelling through London, Ont., earlier this week.

On Wednesday at 6:28 p.m., police say an OPP officer was on general patrol in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in London when they noticed a suspicious vehicle towing a utility trailer.

According to police, a traffic stop was initiated, at which time police determined that the trailer had been reported stolen.

A 46-year-old man of Southwold has been charged with five offences, including possession of property obtained by crime and driving a motor vehicle with no plates.

He’s since been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date that has not been specified.