Fire

Flames, heavy smoke keep police from searching Manitoba home in fatal fire: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 5:27 pm
RCMP say one person was found dead after a house fire in Leaf Rapids early Wednesday. View image in full screen
RCMP say one person was found dead after a house fire in Leaf Rapids early Wednesday. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Police say one person is dead following a house fire in Leaf Rapids, Man. early Wednesday.

Leaf Rapids RCMP were called to the fire at a home on Keyask Bay around 1:10 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg firefighters rescue residents trapped in Christmas morning fire

Officers got to the scene before fire crews and spoke to a woman who had escaped the fire with minor injuries. The woman said  another woman was still in the home.

Police tried to enter the home but they say flames and heavy smoke pushed them back.

String of Christmas weekend fires has Winnipeg community activist concerned
String of Christmas weekend fires has Winnipeg community activist concerned

Human remains were found in the home after it was put out.

Police say identification of the person killed is pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Read more: Man, woman injured in Christmas morning fire have died: Winnipeg police

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating the cause of the fire.

Leaf Rapids is roughly 756 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg fire crews battle bus shelter blaze
Winnipeg fire crews battle bus shelter blaze
RCMPManitobaFatal FireManitoba fireLeaf RapidsLeaf Rapids RCMPLeaf Rapids fireLeaf Rapids Man
