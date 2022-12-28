Flames, heavy smoke keep police from searching Manitoba home in fatal fire: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person is dead following a house fire in Leaf Rapids, Man. early Wednesday.

Leaf Rapids RCMP were called to the fire at a home on Keyask Bay around 1:10 a.m.

Officers got to the scene before fire crews and spoke to a woman who had escaped the fire with minor injuries. The woman said another woman was still in the home.

Police tried to enter the home but they say flames and heavy smoke pushed them back.

Human remains were found in the home after it was put out.

Police say identification of the person killed is pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating the cause of the fire.

Leaf Rapids is roughly 756 km northwest of Winnipeg.