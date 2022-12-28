Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Saskatoon city crews hard at work after seeing massive snowfall Tuesday evening

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon residents face another round of snow clearing'
Saskatoon residents face another round of snow clearing
Saskatoon residents face another round of snow clearing

Saskatoon city crews are operating with full force after the city saw more than 10 centimetres of snowfall late Tuesday afternoon.

“I wish I would have went on a hot holiday for Christmas now,” said Saskatoon resident Jeff Preston.

“I was up at 5:30 this morning shovelling just so we could get out of our cul-de-sac.”

Wednesday morning, 28 graders, eight snowplows, 12 sanders and three sidewalk plows started clearing the streets for holiday travellers.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon drivers face snowy road conditions'
Saskatoon drivers face snowy road conditions

Meteorologist Sara Hoffman with Environment and Climate Change Canada said a low-pressure system, like the one Saskatoon just saw, usually brings high volumes of snow.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It would be a lot less common to have persistent steady snow for an entire month and get our snowfall accumulation that way,” said Hoffman. “It’s much more common for these low-pressure systems to rip across the Prairies and dump 10 centimetres of snow at a time.”

Hoffman said Saskatoon can expect to see some lingering snow throughout Wednesday as the system moves into Manitoba.

Travellers are asked to drive with caution, as blowing snow has reduced some areas to one-lane traffic.

Saskatoon WeatherSnow Falllow pressure systemSaskatoon SnowSaskatoon Snowstormtravel conditionsSaskatoon Travel
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers