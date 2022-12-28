Saskatoon city crews hard at work after seeing massive snowfall Tuesday evening

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon city crews are operating with full force after the city saw more than 10 centimetres of snowfall late Tuesday afternoon.

“I wish I would have went on a hot holiday for Christmas now,” said Saskatoon resident Jeff Preston.

“I was up at 5:30 this morning shovelling just so we could get out of our cul-de-sac.”

Wednesday morning, 28 graders, eight snowplows, 12 sanders and three sidewalk plows started clearing the streets for holiday travellers.

0:23 Saskatoon drivers face snowy road conditions

Meteorologist Sara Hoffman with Environment and Climate Change Canada said a low-pressure system, like the one Saskatoon just saw, usually brings high volumes of snow.

“It would be a lot less common to have persistent steady snow for an entire month and get our snowfall accumulation that way,” said Hoffman. “It’s much more common for these low-pressure systems to rip across the Prairies and dump 10 centimetres of snow at a time.”

Hoffman said Saskatoon can expect to see some lingering snow throughout Wednesday as the system moves into Manitoba.

Travellers are asked to drive with caution, as blowing snow has reduced some areas to one-lane traffic.