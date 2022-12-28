Menu

Sports

London Knights to hold memorial for Abakar Kazbekov at Wednesday’s game

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 28, 2022 12:56 pm
Abakar Kazbekov is seen playing for the London Knights on Sept. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Abakar Kazbekov is seen playing for the London Knights on Sept. 30, 2022. Luke Durda/OHL Images via GoFundMe

The London Knights will hold a moment of silence Wednesday night for Abakar Kazbekov.

The sudden death of the 18-year-old was announced earlier this month and soon drew an outpouring of support for a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs.

Kazbekov joined the Knights last year as a centre when he was picked first overall by the team in the OHL Under-18 Priority Selection.

“He was a hard-working young man that was dedicated and loved by his teammates and staff,” said associate general manager Rob Simpson. “We want to remember him (and) dedicate the game towards him.

Read more: Family of London Knights player Abakar Kazbekov grateful for outpouring of support

“We’re going to start off the ceremony by having some of his family on the ice and paying tribute to him with a video and a moment of silence.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Knights host the Erie Otters at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The game, along with the memorial, will be broadcast live on 980 CFPL.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham and Mike Stubbs

HockeyLondon KnightsMemorialHockey Playerabakar kazbekovAbakar Kazbekov London Knights memorialLondon hockey player
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

