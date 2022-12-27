Man charged after random shooting in Calgary’s Kensington area in September

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man in relation to a random shooting that left one woman with “life-changing injuries.”

On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the Monte Carlo Lounge and Bar in Kensington for reports of shots fired from a vehicle into the business.

At the time, police said the shooting was not believed to be targeted. It was also the city’s 105th shooting for the year.

In a Tuesday news release, police said as a result of the shooting, two people — a man and a woman — were injured. The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition. She has since been released and continues to recover from serious injuries.

“This random shooting resulted in life-changing injuries for one of the victims, and showed a reckless disregard for public safety,” said acting Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart of the CPS’s District 4 general investigations unit.

“There were several people standing in front of the business when this shooting occurred and any of them could have also been struck. We continue to work tirelessly to address the gun violence in the city and hold people accountable so Calgarians can feel safe in their communities.”

The man, on the other hand, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since made a full recovery.

Moses Danto, 28, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm with intent. The CPS said they have recovered the firearm used in the shooting.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.