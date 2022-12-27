Quebec gets helping hand from N.B., Maine to restore power after winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Quebecers remain in the dark after a major winter storm walloped parts of the province late last week.

As of Tuesday morning, Hydro-Québec says electricity has been restored for 87 per cent of affected customers who lost power. Hard-hit sectors include the Quebec City, Côte-Nord and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean areas.

“There are still around 35,000 clients without electricity, and we have 1,300 employees on the ground today to work on those cases,” the public utility wrote on social media.

The blast of heavy snow, powerful winds and rain led to school closures, hampered commutes and caused flight delays last Friday. Hydro-Québec reported more than 350,000 clients without electricity at the height of the storm.

READ MORE: Major winter storm plunges parts of Quebec into darkness, leaving over 300K without power

It says the remaining work is complex because the storm uprooted trees and downed power lines. In some cases, affected households are in remote areas that are difficult to access.

Story continues below advertisement

Assistance has come from crews from Canada and the United States. Teams from Sherbrooke, New Brunswick and Maine have lent a helping hand to restore power.

“Teams from other regions where the situation has gone back to normal have been mobilized to sectors where they are most needed,” Hydro-Québec said.

In the meantime, those who are still in the dark are advised to stay away from power lines. They should also unplug outlets and lower their home’s temperature to prepare for the lights to go back on.

Hydro-Québec says its teams will remain on the ground until every single client’s service has been brought back.