Consumer

Bargain hunters look for Boxing Day deals in Kingston

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Boxing Day'
Boxing Day
Bargain hunters came out in droves looking for the best deals on boxing day.

The halls of Best Buy were packed for the first time in years with shoppers.

“We’re looking for an IPad for my daughter,” said shopper Christine Iamonaco.

“We figured we’d come out and see if there’s any good deals,” said another shopper, Stephanie Black. “We never come out on Boxing Day… yeah, never really.”

Read more: Saskatchewan residents on Boxing Day hunt for deals

As for what products are the best sellers? TVs appear to be on the top of the list this year, according to Best Buy employee, Derek Levac.

“So a lot of people are buying TVs, especially for their new gaming consoles,” he said.

Read more: Boxing Day: Stores in Canada rolling out early deals to lure shoppers

Between products like video game consoles finally being in stock and COVID-19 restrictions lifting for the most part, it appears this Boxing Day was the perfect opportunity to shop.

