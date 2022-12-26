1 in hospital, people displaced after Christmas evening S.E. basement fire

Send this page to someone via email

A person was sent to hospital after a fire broke out on Christmas evening in southeast Calgary home.

The Calgary Fire Department said around 8 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a fourplex in the 2800 block of 15 Ave S.E. for signs of smoke.

Firefighters said smoke was showing from the front of the building when they arrived on scene.

After an interior search, fire crews located one person and removed them from the basement in critical condition. The person was assessed by paramedics and transferred to a hospital.

The fire was contained in the lone basement suite. All the residents of the other three suites were able to self-evacuate with no injuries; however, CFD said those people would be displaced due to the damage from the smoke.

Calgary Police Service assisted with area traffic control and firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to ensure the fire was extinguished.

A fire investigator was called in to investigate the cause which remains unknown at this time.