Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 in hospital, people displaced after Christmas evening S.E. basement fire

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 5:38 pm
An open window of a home on the 2800 block of 15 Avenue S.E. after the Calgary Fire Department said they responded to a fire in the basement on Dec. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a basement fire on the 2800 block of 15 Avenue S.E. on Dec. 25, 2022. Global News

A person was sent to hospital after a fire broke out on Christmas evening in southeast Calgary home.

The Calgary Fire Department said around 8 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a fourplex in the 2800 block of 15 Ave S.E. for signs of smoke.

Firefighters said smoke was showing from the front of the building when they arrived on scene.

Read more: Christmas Day police-involved shooting in Strathmore, Alta.

After an interior search, fire crews located one person and removed them from the basement in critical condition. The person was assessed by paramedics and transferred to a hospital.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The fire was contained in the lone basement suite. All the residents of the other three suites were able to self-evacuate with no injuries; however, CFD said those people would be displaced due to the damage from the smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary Police Service assisted with area traffic control and firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to ensure the fire was extinguished.

A fire investigator was called in to investigate the cause which remains unknown at this time.

Click to play video: 'Arson unit called to Calgary apartment after body discovered following fire'
Arson unit called to Calgary apartment after body discovered following fire
House FireCalgary fire departmentCPSCalgary FireSmokeCFDCalgary House Firesmoke damagechristmas day fire15 Avenue basement fire15 avenue fireHouse smoking
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers