Warnings in effect for parts of southern Ontario already hard-hit by blizzard

Snow squall warnings are in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including areas that were already hard-hit by blizzard conditions over the past few days.

Environment Canada is warning of up to 30 additional cm of snow for parts of Niagara Falls, Welland and southern Niagara Region by Tuesday afternoon.

“Snow squalls over Lake Erie are moving northward towards southern portions of the Niagara Peninsula,” the weather agency said.

“Snow squalls are expected through the day Monday and into Tuesday afternoon before moving south of the area.”

Along the shoreline of Lake Erie, 30 cm is possible along with blowing snow due to winds gusting near 60 km/h, the weather agency said.

The region has already faced blizzard conditions over the past few days, leading to widespread road closures. On Saturday, emergency alerts were also issued for Fort Erie and Port Colborne, advising people to stay off the roads due to poor conditions.

A snow squall watch is in effect for Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand, with up to 20 cm possible there, particularly close to the lake.

The Bruce Peninsula, Orillia, and Parry Sound areas are also under snow squall warnings, with up to 50 cm possibly by Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

“An organized lake effect snow band is expected to persist over the region today and through much of Tuesday,” the weather agency said.

“The main snow squall activity extends from central sections of the Bruce Peninsula, through Christian Island and to areas between Midland and Parry Sound.”

The Barrie, Owen Sound, and Blue Mountains areas are under a snow squall watch, with up to 25 cm possible there.

Further east, in the Kingston area, there is a snow squall watch in place with up to 20 cm possible, particularly near the shore of Lake Ontario.

“Snow squall development is expected over Lake Ontario starting early this morning. These snow squalls will slowly move north today, possibly reaching highway 401 this afternoon, however, it is possible that the snow squalls will remain just south of highway 401,” Environment Canada said.