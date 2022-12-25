Menu

Crime

Christmas Day police-involved shooting in Strathmore, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted December 25, 2022 2:40 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A Strathmore RCMP officer was involved in a shooting early Christmas morning during an altercation at a gas station in Strathmore, east of Calgary.

Officers went to the gas station after a disturbance was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A male suspect, who was reportedly causing a raucous, drew a weapon on police when they approached him.

“Officers discharged their sidearms. The male was struck, treated by EMS and transported to hospital with injuries as a result of this incident,” read a news release sent later Sunday morning.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the shooting.

