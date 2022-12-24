Penticton home turned into winter wonderland to spread holiday spirit

Send this page to someone via email

Down Huth Ave. is Penticton’s own miniature North Pole.

Debbie and Darryl Jones are spreading holiday cheer by turning their house into a Christmas wonderland. For decades, they have been putting up elaborate Christmas decorations. Just a few years ago, they decided to kick it up a notch.

“We started in the backyard and the extra stuff in 2020 with COVID and everyone being depressed, we thought this would be a great way to give back to the community,” said Debbie.

“Seeing the little kids, they are just in awe of all the stuff around here.”

Their display stands out not only for its beauty but because it is just as magical seeing it during the day as at night — something the Christmas-loving couple did consciously. They added cardboard cut-outs of different characters and displays that can be seen during the day, then lit up at night.

“There’s a Santa sleigh, reindeer, elf house,” said Debbie.

“There’s a couple of elves working away, and Santa’s in the greenhouse working away,” said Darryl.

For the Jones, keeping up with Christmas is a year-round feat. They make all the cutouts and displays themselves, taking advantage of warm summer temperatures to create their fantastical winter wonderland.

“Ninety per cent of [the decorations] are homemade, some of [the decorations] people have given me,” said Darryl. “I love to build stuff.”

As admission to their holiday haven, they have asked for a non-perishable food donation or monetary donation for the Oasis United Food Cupboard and the South Okanagan Women in Need society.

The backyard tours are closed now but the front lawn display is open until New Year’s Day.