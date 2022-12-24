Menu

Canada

A Calgary apartment is without power on Christmas Eve for 2nd year in a row

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted December 24, 2022 5:21 pm
A service truck outside Westview Heights, Dec. 24, 2022. View image in full screen
A service truck outside Westview Heights, Dec. 24, 2022. Global News

Residents of a downtown Calgary apartment building might be facing another Christmas without power.

The power at 825 8 Avenue southwest has been affected after burst pipes caused flooding in several units. At least three elevators have been shut down on Friday.

Last year, the same thing happened – flooding and power outages drove residents of Westview Heights to evacuate their homes only a few days before Christmas.

One resident said his apartment is currently sitting at 15 degrees and he hasn’t had hot water or proper heat in his unit for two weeks.

“I would’ve thought they would’ve been better prepared for something like this. With having pipes break constantly, it’s something that could’ve maybe been foreseen,” said Steve Kean, who’s lived in the building for nearly eight years.

Kean spent 20 days in a hotel last year following the flooding – a cost that came out of his own pocket except for the first two nights, which were covered by the building’s management. This year, his elderly mother is staying with him, and without any functioning elevators, they are having to take the stairs.

As for what the building is doing about it: “They did send out an email today saying that inspectors were on site, but that’s the last communication I’ve heard,” said Kean.

— With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News

