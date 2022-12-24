Officials investigating after explosion at Toronto home

Officials are investigating after an explosion at a house in Toronto.
In a tweet Saturday at around 9:50 a.m., Toronto fire chief Matthew Pegg said the service’s investigations team was on the scene at a home on Cedric Avenue.
Read more: Toronto police say person found dead in RV fire
Read More
Pegg said the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified, adding that an investigation into the “origin, cause and circumstances” of the explosion will be initiated.
Trending Now
-
Concerned neighbour calls police over ‘Cousin Eddie’ Christmas display
-
82-year-old Walmart worker can now retire thanks to generous GoFundMe campaign
Trending Now
“Thankful for no injuries and quick suppression by our crews,” Pegg wrote.
Comments