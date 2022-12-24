Officials investigating after explosion at Toronto home

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are investigating after an explosion at a house in Toronto.

In a tweet Saturday at around 9:50 a.m., Toronto fire chief Matthew Pegg said the service’s investigations team was on the scene at a home on Cedric Avenue.

Pegg said the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified, adding that an investigation into the “origin, cause and circumstances” of the explosion will be initiated.

“Thankful for no injuries and quick suppression by our crews,” Pegg wrote.

Our @Toronto_Fire Fire Investigations team is on the scene at 171 Cedric Avenue. @ONFireMarshal have been notified and an investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this explosion will be initiated. Thankful for no injuries and quick suppression by our crews. pic.twitter.com/A4ShwBNgC8 — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) December 24, 2022