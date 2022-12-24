Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Officials investigating after explosion at Toronto home

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 24, 2022 12:38 pm
Officials are investigating after an explosion at a house in Toronto. View image in full screen
Officials are investigating after an explosion at a house in Toronto. Matthew Pegg / Twitter

Officials are investigating after an explosion at a house in Toronto.

In a tweet Saturday at around 9:50 a.m., Toronto fire chief Matthew Pegg said the service’s investigations team was on the scene at a home on Cedric Avenue.

Read more: Toronto police say person found dead in RV fire

Pegg said the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified, adding that an investigation into the “origin, cause and circumstances” of the explosion will be initiated.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Thankful for no injuries and quick suppression by our crews,” Pegg wrote.

Advertisement
TorontoToronto FireHouse ExplosionMatthew PeggToronto house explosioncedric avenuetoronto fire emergency services
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers