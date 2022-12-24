Some Via Rail trains in Ontario delayed, cancelled as winter storm continues

Send this page to someone via email

Several Via Rail trains have been delayed or cancelled as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc in Ontario.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Saturday, Via Rail said several of its trains in the Quebec City to Winsdor corridor had been immobilized “due to extreme weather conditions.”

This incuded train numbers 55, 59, 69, 669, 79, 48, 54, 68 and 668.

One passenger aboard train 55 from Ottawa to Toronto told Global News the train departed from Ottawa on Friday and remained stuck in Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday morning.

They said a tree had fallen onto the train, cracking the front car’s windshield.

View image in full screen A tree branch has fallen onto a Via Rail trian near Cobourg, Ont. (Provided). Provided

Another passenger, Vee Grunda, told The Canadian Press that she and other passengers on board train 55 have been stuck in Cobourg, Ont., since 11 p.m. last night without food, water or communication from staff onboard.

Grunda said some passengers were jumping off the train into the snow, and police and paramedic services are onboard as they wait for an emergency train to arrive with food.

In the statement, Via Rail said some of its trains had been cancelled Saturday morning including 60, 50, 41, 61, 62, 52 and 40.

“From power outages to trees on the tracks and even a tree falling on a locomotive, conditions make it impossible to move some of our trains,” Via Rail said in the statement. “Our first priority is the safety of our passengers and, although stopped, our trains are able to keep passengers warm and safe while on board.”

Via Rail apologized, saying it is “in communication with the infrastructure owner,” adding that they are “aware” of the company’s immobilized trains.

Via Rail said it has been focussed on “keeping our customers as comfortable as possible in the current circumstances and on bringing them to their final destinations as quickly and as safely as possible while making every effort to find alternative solutions to reach the trains that are immobilized.”

The company said passengers who are travelling on the affected trains will be “provided a full refund.”

“Passengers should expect significant delays in the Corridor today (December 24) and we invite our passengers to consult our website before going to stations,” the statement said.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings remained in place for a number of areas across Ontario on Saturday.

— With files from The Canadian Press