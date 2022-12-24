Menu

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 24, 2022 9:03 am
A man crosses a road during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, December, 23, 2022. A winter storm warning is in place for most of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A man crosses a road during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, December, 23, 2022. A winter storm warning is in place for most of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A winter weather travel advisory remains in place for the City of Toronto, as a strong winter storm hits the city.

Environment Canada issued the advisory early Saturday morning, saying strong wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/h are possible.

The agency also warned that there could be a sudden reduction in visibility due to “flurries and blowing snow,” and “extreme cold wind chills near minus 30.”

Read more: Over 500 collisions reported in Ontario amid winter storm: OPP

Environment Canada said accumulation of snow due to blowing snow on road surfaces, especially over exposed area, is possible.

According to Environment Canada, wind chill conditions are expected to improve “slightly” by Saturday afternoon.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather,” the advisory read. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

The agency said surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots “may become icy and slippery.”

