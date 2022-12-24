Winter weather travel advisory issued for Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A winter weather travel advisory remains in place for the City of Toronto, as a strong winter storm hits the city.

Environment Canada issued the advisory early Saturday morning, saying strong wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/h are possible.

The agency also warned that there could be a sudden reduction in visibility due to “flurries and blowing snow,” and “extreme cold wind chills near minus 30.”

Environment Canada said accumulation of snow due to blowing snow on road surfaces, especially over exposed area, is possible.

According to Environment Canada, wind chill conditions are expected to improve “slightly” by Saturday afternoon.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather,” the advisory read. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

The agency said surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots “may become icy and slippery.”