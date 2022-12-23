Menu

Crime

Are these your family heirlooms? Victoria police seek owners of recovered jewellery

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 3:55 pm
The Victoria Police Department recovered what appear to be several family heirlooms after executing a recent search warrant. View image in full screen
The Victoria Police Department recovered what appear to be several family heirlooms after executing a recent search warrant. Handout/Victoria Police Department

Victoria police are seeking the owners of several pieces of jewellery recovered by officers who recently executed a search warrant.

Some of them appear to be family heirlooms, police said in a Friday news release. Items found on the property include watches, rings, bracelets, necklaces, several utensils, and more.

Read more: In-person Christmas feast returns for Vancouver’s most needy after pandemic halt

In an emailed statement, Const. Terri Healy said the investigation related to the search warrant is still in its early stages, and no further details can be released at this time.

The jewellery is believed to be stolen, possibly in a break-and-enter, she added.

Anyone who believes one or more items belongs to them is asked to call 250-995-7654 extension 1 and quote the file number 2022-48078.

