What’s open and closed in Montreal for Christmas and into the New Year

As you run around finalizing your plans for the holiday season, keep in mind that not everything is open.

Notwithstanding winter storm closures, here are the businesses and services you can count on to be open — and those that will be closed as we head towards 2023.

Public Transit

Bus service

In Montreal, STM buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on Dec. 25 and on Dec. 26 for Boxing Day. In the new year, buses will run on a holiday schedule on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Plan your trip ahead of time.

In Laval, the STL is offering free bus service on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Instead of paying a fare, transit users can make a donation. Money collected will go towards the Centre de bénévolat and the Moisson Laval food bank.’ The transit agency will be operating on a Saturday schedule on Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. For Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, buses will be running on a reduced Sunday schedule.

In Longueuil, RTL buses will be operating on a Saturday schedule on Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, and a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The RTL, however, says there may be some exceptions on certain bus routes.

Commuter Trains

Only two train lines, exo1 and exo2, will be in service for the statutory holidays.

Exo 2 will be running trains on a weekend schedule on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Exo 1 will be operating on a Saturday schedule Dec. 24 and 31 and a Sunday schedule for Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1 and Jan.2

For more information on exo bus services consult the website.

Attractions

Arenas, pools, sports centres and libraries will operate according to their respective borough’s schedule. Call ahead.

Espace pour La Vie sites including the Biodome, biosphere, insectarium, botanical gardens and the planetarium will be open throughout the holidays except on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. On Jan. 1, the different venues will open later than usual at 1 p.m. The complete schedule can be viewed online.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal and the McCord Stewart Museum will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. The Montreal Science Centre will be closed the following dates: Dec. 23, 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1, 10 and 11. The Science Centre is requiring tickets be bought online between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8 due to limited space.

If you’re looking for something to do, or somewhere to go, the City of Montreal has also put together a list of indoor and outdoor activities to keep you busy this winter.

Shopping

Most SAQ stores will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will reopen at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26. On New Year’s Eve, stores will close at 5 p.m. and will reopen at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023.

Most malls, including Rockland Centre, Fairview Pointe-Claire, Eaton Centre and Place Montreal Trust, will be closed Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day. Stores will be open as of 1 p.m. for Boxing Day on Dec. 26.

Municipal offices

Most City of Montreal offices are closed for the holidays from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 including borough and Accès-Montréal offices and various points of service. They are set to reopen Jan. 4.

All of the city’s digital services will remain accessible during the holiday period. Requests submitted during the holiday season will be accepted, but only processed starting on Jan. 4, 2023.

Montreal courthouse

Only the files of detainees will be processed in court between Dec. 23, 2022 and Jan. 4, 2023, inclusively.

Customer service counters will operate on different schedules with the main service office on Gosford Street closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3.

For more information on the municipal court system visit the City of Montreal website.

Garbage collection

Garbage collection, recycling and composting schedules will be unchanged for the holidays. The only exception is in the borough of Lachine, which will only resume the collection of bulky items on Jan. 5.

Ecocentres are closed for the duration of the holidays, starting on Dec. 24 to Jan. 2, inclusively.

Christmas tree curbside pickup

Natural Christmas trees will be picked up in January in all 19 boroughs and turned into wood chips.

For more information on when and how to dispose of your tree, visit the city’s website.