Fire rips through 3 buildings in Saint John, N.B., 14 people displaced

More than a dozen people have been displaced after a blaze heavily damaged three buildings in Saint John.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames in a lower-floor apartment on Waterloo Street mid-day Friday before the blaze spread outwards and traveled into two adjoining apartment houses.

Platoon chief Ed Moyer of the Saint John Fire Department said his crew discovered the fire had progressed after opening up the building walls.

“I believe there’s at least two apartments in each building and then some apartments around the back of the building. So quite a few people are displaced at this time,” he said from the scene Thursday afternoon.

View image in full screen Firefighters are still on the scene as they attempt to extinguish a fire on Waterloo Street.

Moyer said the wind was continuing to push the fire, making it difficult for firefighters to get it under control.

The Canadian Red Cross said later Thursday it was providing assistance to the displaced tenants.

“Volunteers are assisting 14 people from seven apartments so far with emergency lodging, and funds for purchases like food, clothing and other basics, and in some cases with transportation,” read a release from the Red Cross.

The release noted that some residents weren’t home when the fire started so the number of people displaced could rise.

Three buildings and several apartments were affected, with no word on any injuries.