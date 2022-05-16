Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Massive fire ravages Saint John home, several vehicles go up in flames

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 8:56 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 16' Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

A two-storey home has been severely damaged after an overnight fire in Saint John on Saturday night.

The Canadian Red Cross said seven people were displaced following the fire and are currently receiving emergency lodging assistance.

An Instagram post from the Saint John Fire Union said four firefighters responded to a call on Mount Pleasant Ave. East shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Read more: Fredericton firefighters battle blaze at 2 downtown restaurants, bar

The firefighters reported a large amount of smoke was coming from the second floor and the exterior of the home. Several nearby vehicles also had caught fire.

Trending Stories
A fire caused extensive damage to a home in the east part of Saint John, as well as several cars nearby. View image in full screen
A fire caused extensive damage to a home in the east part of Saint John, as well as several cars nearby. Saint John Fire / Twitter

“Firefighters worked to establish water supplies from fire hydrants, and advance multiple hose lines around the fire and to the inside of the home,” the post said.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters said nobody was found inside the building during the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House Fire tagNew Brunswick Fire tagSaint John Fire tagSaint John news tageast saint john fire tagMount Pleasant Ave East tagSj fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers