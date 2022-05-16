Massive fire ravages Saint John home, several vehicles go up in flames

Send this page to someone via email

A two-storey home has been severely damaged after an overnight fire in Saint John on Saturday night.

The Canadian Red Cross said seven people were displaced following the fire and are currently receiving emergency lodging assistance.

An Instagram post from the Saint John Fire Union said four firefighters responded to a call on Mount Pleasant Ave. East shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The firefighters reported a large amount of smoke was coming from the second floor and the exterior of the home. Several nearby vehicles also had caught fire.

View image in full screen A fire caused extensive damage to a home in the east part of Saint John, as well as several cars nearby. Saint John Fire / Twitter

“Firefighters worked to establish water supplies from fire hydrants, and advance multiple hose lines around the fire and to the inside of the home,” the post said.

Firefighters said nobody was found inside the building during the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.