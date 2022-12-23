Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Penalty slashed but Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2022 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Tiny hummingbird stops construction on B.C. Trans Mountain pipeline'
Tiny hummingbird stops construction on B.C. Trans Mountain pipeline
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 2021) Construction on a key section of the Trans Mountain pipeline project has been halted because of hummingbirds. Several of their nests have been spotted along a work site in Burnaby. And as Linda Aylesworth reports, their discovery means a costly delay in a contentious project – Apr 26, 2021

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

Trending Now
Trending Now

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

READ MORE: Woodpecker nest halts construction of Trans Mountain expansion near Bridal Falls, B.C.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.

Advertisement
BusinessEnergyEnvironmentOil and GasPipelineTrans Mountain PipelinePipelinesTrans Mountain Pipeline expansionEnergy SectorTMXOil and gas sector
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers