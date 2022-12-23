Penalty slashed but Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

READ MORE: Woodpecker nest halts construction of Trans Mountain expansion near Bridal Falls, B.C.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.