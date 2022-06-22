Menu

Environment

Woodpecker nest halts construction of Trans Mountain expansion near Bridal Falls, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 7:56 pm
The discovery of a woodpecker's nest, as shown in this handout image provided by the Community Nest Finding Network, has halted construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline along a 400-metre stretch near Chilliwack, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Community Nest Finding Network **MANDATORY CREDIT**
The discovery of a woodpecker's nest, as shown in this handout image provided by the Community Nest Finding Network, has halted construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline along a 400-metre stretch near Chilliwack, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Community Nest Finding Network **MANDATORY CREDIT** . DPi

The discovery of a woodpecker’s nest has halted construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline along a 400-metre stretch near Chilliwack, B.C.

A statement from Trans Mountain Corp. says buffer zones around trees and vegetation have been marked with rope signs and flagging tape near Bridal Falls where the red-breasted sapsucker has been seen nesting.

The Crown corporation says the area will not be cleared until there’s confirmation from a wildlife resource specialist that no nests are active, which would be the end of nesting season.

Trans Mountain pipeline to result in net loss for Ottawa: PBO

Sarah Ross of the Community Nest Finding Network says the group first noticed bird nests in tree cavities in early June and alerted local authorities.

She says while the red-breasted sapsucker nest is easily visible from the ground, the area also has other birds that build homes in trees during this time, with the nesting season lasting until about the end of August.

The pipeline expansion was expected to be completed this year, but that date has now been moved up to the third quarter of 2023 after the pandemic and November’s floods in B.C. forced the delays.

B.C. First Nations urge Canada to cease pipeline construction
B.C. First Nations urge Canada to cease pipeline construction – May 11, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Trans Mountain Pipeline tagTrans Mountain tagChilliwack tagTMX tagTrans Mountain Expansion tagPipeline Construction tagWoodpeckers tag

