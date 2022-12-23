Menu

Crime

Greater Napanee OPP charge 5 after attempted break and enter

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 2:40 pm
OPP have arrested five after an attempted break and enter in Napanee. View image in full screen
OPP have arrested five after an attempted break and enter in Napanee. Global News

Lennox and Addington OPP have arrested and laid charges against five people after an altercation and damage to a home.

On Dec. 20 at about 6:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted break and enter at a residence on Dundas Street East in Greater Napanee.

The victim claimed that five people wearing masks and carrying weapons caused damage to the property before fleeing the area in two vehicles.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed for a residence and two vehicles in Napanee. Officers located and seized suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, along with over $3,300 in cash.

Read more: What’s open and closed in Kingston, Ont. over the holidays

The emergency response team, Napanee crime unit, canine unit, Napanee community street crime unit, Tyendinaga Police Service and OPP’s forensic identification services assisted with the investigation.

Kayn Barry, 32, from Kingston, Jennea Chisamor, 25, from Lyndhurst, Jason Gilfillen, 36, from Lindsay, Mathew Latour, 37, from Kingston and Riley Moniz, 22, from Greater Napanee have all been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

  • disguise with intent
  • assault with a weapon
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • mischief
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Chisamore and Moniz were further charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with:

  • possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, methamphetamine·
  • possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine
  • possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, fentanyl

Chisamore was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Napanee at a later date. The other four accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

