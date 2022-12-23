Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open and closed in Kingston, Ont. over the holidays

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 11:58 am
Kingston City Hall. View image in full screen
Kingston City Hall. CKWS News

There are several service closures and reductions to tell you about with the Christmas holiday here.

On Sunday and Monday, all government offices and banks will be closed.

Beer stores will be closed on Sunday, with the Midland Avenue store opening on Monday.

Read more: City of Kingston, Ont. encouraging residents to go ‘green’ this Christmas

LCBO stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Trending Now
Trending Now

There is no Kingston transit on Sunday and buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

There will be no garbage, recycling or green bin pick up on Boxing Day; that collection gets bumped a day late next week.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario braces for winter storm ahead of holiday weekend'
Ontario braces for winter storm ahead of holiday weekend
OntarioygkHolidayslcboClosedBeer StoreWhat's opengovernment offices
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers