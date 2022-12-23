What’s open and closed in Kingston, Ont. over the holidays

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There are several service closures and reductions to tell you about with the Christmas holiday here.

On Sunday and Monday, all government offices and banks will be closed.

Beer stores will be closed on Sunday, with the Midland Avenue store opening on Monday.

LCBO stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

There is no Kingston transit on Sunday and buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

There will be no garbage, recycling or green bin pick up on Boxing Day; that collection gets bumped a day late next week.

Story continues below advertisement