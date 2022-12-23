TransLink activates snow plan Friday for severe weather, driving conditions

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink activated its “snow plan” early Friday morning ahead of the day’s snowfall and freezing rain forecast.

The snow plan consists of many extra measures to ensure “all transit services are prepared for potential snowfall.”

Extra weather preparations include extra staff working, co-ordinating with municipalities for snow-clearing priorities, special de-icing for trolley wires, using more conventional buses for steeper routes, coupling SkyTrain cars into four-car configurations, and using a special SkyTrain to de-ice power rails.

TransLink says it has even more measures to implement if conditions worsen.

Those measures include tire socks, running SkyTrains throughout the night to keep tracks clear, and increasing staffing on HandyDARTS and other buses and SkyTrain terminals.

Driving conditions are leading to many detours Friday.

TransLink highly encourages potential riders to tune into its Twitter page for the latest information regarding route statuses.

Due to stalled trains in the Richmond area, SkyTrains will only run from Waterfront to YVR. No trains from Bridgeport to Brighouse will be running, according to TransLink.

The Expo and Millennium lines are unaffected.

“With a winter storm warning in effect, customers are being asked to avoid travelling if possible. For those who have to travel, customers should expect delays and build in extra travel time,” TransLink officials said.

“Extra staff have been working overnight and will work throughout the day today to keep transit moving for customers as best as possible.”

3:29 Fines for not clearing snow from cars and other snow driving etiquette

A winter storm warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, issued by Environment Canada.

“Heavy snow followed by freezing rain and then heavy rain; Localized strong winds giving wind chill values down to -15 (Friday) morning,” it said.

“Travel conditions will be challenging due to heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and heavy rain on snow or ice.”

Another frontal system will bring heavy rain to Metro Vancouver on Saturday. Localized flooding due to snow-blocked drains and melting snow is likely, Environment Canada said.