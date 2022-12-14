Menu

Canada

TransLink’s new Compass mini-train causes long lineups at Vancouver’s Waterfront Station

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 1:01 pm
translink lineup View image in full screen
Around 500 people were lined up for TransLink's newest Compass card. Global News/ Simon Little

The seemingly much-anticipated release of TransLink’s newest Compass pass caused long lineups at Vancouver’s Waterfront Station Wednesday morning.

Staff at the station said people were lining up as early as 6:30 a.m.

By 9:15 a.m. more than 500 people were in the queue to get the new TransLink Compass pass, leading to a long spiral lineup inside Waterfront Station.

The new Compass pass looks like a miniature train car, and TransLink is only releasing 5,000 of them — 3,000 blue train cars and 2,000 orange.

TransLink’s newest Compass pass is a mini-train key chain.
TransLink’s newest Compass pass is a mini-train key chain. TransLink

While serving as a key chain, the mini-train works just the same as any regular compass card.

The mini-trains are tiny model SkyTrains that can be loaded like a regular Compass card and used to tap for payment on the SkyTrain, SeaBus or bus.

The collectible pass can only be purchased from the TransLink Customer Service Centre inside Waterfront Station.

