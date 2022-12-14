TransLink’s new Compass mini-train causes long lineups at Vancouver’s Waterfront Station

Send this page to someone via email

The seemingly much-anticipated release of TransLink’s newest Compass pass caused long lineups at Vancouver’s Waterfront Station Wednesday morning.

Staff at the station said people were lining up as early as 6:30 a.m.

By 9:15 a.m. more than 500 people were in the queue to get the new TransLink Compass pass, leading to a long spiral lineup inside Waterfront Station.

The new Compass pass looks like a miniature train car, and TransLink is only releasing 5,000 of them — 3,000 blue train cars and 2,000 orange.

TransLink’s newest Compass pass is a mini-train key chain. TransLink

While serving as a key chain, the mini-train works just the same as any regular compass card.

The collectible pass can only be purchased from the TransLink Customer Service Centre inside Waterfront Station.