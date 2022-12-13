TransLink releases limited number of new ‘Compass mini-trains’

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink is rolling out a unique new way for a limited number of transit riders in Metro Vancouver to tap in and out of its Compass fare system.

Starting Wednesday, the regional transit and transportation agency is selling a limited number of new ‘Compass mini-trains.’

The mini-trains are tiny model SkyTrains that can be loaded like a regular Compass card and used to tap for payment on the SkyTrain, SeaBus or bus.

The trains can attach to a normal key ring, and unlike other Compass fare products, they also light up when tapped.

Commuters who covet one of the trains may have to get up early if they want one. TransLink is releasing just 3,000 blue adult fare trains and 2,000 orange concession fare trains starting Wednesday morning.

Like other Compass products, they will cost a $6 refundable deposit, and can be purchased at TransLink’s Customer Service Centre at Waterfront Station between Monday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The mini-trains are not the first unique Compass fare product TransLink has released.

In 2018 and 2019, TransLink offered a limited run of Compass wristbands, and in 2019 it offered a limited release of mini Compass cards that could be clipped to a keychain or backpack.