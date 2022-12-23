Menu

Canada

Winter storm wallop could delay holiday package deliveries, Canada Post warns

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 1:17 pm
Massive winter storm snarls holiday plans
As a major winter storm slams across the country, Canada Post is warning customers of service delays ahead of the Christmas weekend.

In a statement emailed to Global News Friday, the national postal service said it will try to deliver on Friday and Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, but these efforts will depend on the weather and road conditions.

“We will do our best to process and deliver today (Friday), but it may not be possible in some regions and may be delayed in others,” Canada Post said.

Read more: Winter storm slamming Canadians will be ‘a big one,’ 320K already without power

“While our delivery agents will do their best to deliver through these difficult weather conditions, severe winter elements pose a safety risk to our employees – and others,” the statement added.

For Friday, a red alert — which means delivery is suspended — has been issued in many regions across the country. A yellow alert, which means there could be delays, is also in place for Friday.

“Regular delivery operations will resume on Wednesday, December 28,” Canada Post said.

To ensure the safety of its employees who are delivering during the massive cross-country storm, Canada Post has also offered some tips to Canadians.

Those include:

  • Removing snow and ice from your walkways, driveway, and around your mailbox.
  • De-icing your stairs, entrance, and the path to your mailbox — using sand or salt.
  • Keeping your stairs, handrails, and mailbox free of obstructions, and in good repair.

The storm blew into Canada on Thursday night and is expected to wreak havoc on the country into the holiday weekend.

About 300,000 people across the country are facing power outages, according to an outage tracker from the generator company Generac, which aggregates data from providers across the country.

Holiday plans have also been hampered for many Canadians, between dangerous road conditions and hundreds of airline cancellations.

— with files from Global News’ Rachel Gilmore 

